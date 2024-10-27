The Silent Crisis: Stalking in Australia

Recent data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics highlight a troubling statistic: one in seven adult Australians has been stalked. The figures demonstrate unsettling consistency, with patterns emerging that shed light on this form of psychological intrusion.

The ABS data reveal a disparity in victimization; one in five women and one in 15 men have experienced stalking, a statistic mirrored by similar research from the UK and the US. Stalking typically involves someone known to the victim, with motives varying from revenge to unwanted relationship attempts.

Despite stalking's pervasive nature, it hasn't garnered the same level of governmental or societal attention as other forms of violence. However, experts suggest creating a national stalking helpline, modeled on successful initiatives in the UK, to provide much-needed support and resources for victims across Australia.

