Left Menu

The Silent Crisis: Stalking in Australia

New data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics reveals that one in seven adult Australians has been stalked. Despite a decrease in intimate partner violence over the past decade, stalking rates remain consistent. Most stalking involves known individuals, with motives ranging from revenge to forced relationships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 27-10-2024 11:26 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 11:26 IST
The Silent Crisis: Stalking in Australia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

Recent data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics highlight a troubling statistic: one in seven adult Australians has been stalked. The figures demonstrate unsettling consistency, with patterns emerging that shed light on this form of psychological intrusion.

The ABS data reveal a disparity in victimization; one in five women and one in 15 men have experienced stalking, a statistic mirrored by similar research from the UK and the US. Stalking typically involves someone known to the victim, with motives varying from revenge to unwanted relationship attempts.

Despite stalking's pervasive nature, it hasn't garnered the same level of governmental or societal attention as other forms of violence. However, experts suggest creating a national stalking helpline, modeled on successful initiatives in the UK, to provide much-needed support and resources for victims across Australia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024