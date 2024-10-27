Left Menu

Punjab Paddy Procurement Crisis: BJP Seeks Governor's Intervention

Punjab BJP leaders met Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, alleging inefficiency in paddy procurement by the AAP government. They urged intervention for timely lifting from mandis to ease farmers' distress during festivities. The crisis has become a law and order issue with increased farmer protests blocking roads.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-10-2024 13:41 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 13:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab BJP delegation has submitted a memorandum to Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, highlighting alleged inefficiencies in the state's paddy procurement process under the AAP government, which they described as 'tardy'.

The party urged the governor to ensure the timely lifting of paddy from mandis, positioning it as essential for farmers to adequately celebrate Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas. They stressed that delays have turned the situation into a serious law and order crisis.

Farmers' protests, driven by procurement delays and milling agreements, have escalated to highway blockades, amplifying public inconvenience. The BJP insists on immediate state intervention to procure necessary agricultural supplies for future sowing seasons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

