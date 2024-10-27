Punjab Paddy Procurement Crisis: BJP Seeks Governor's Intervention

The Punjab BJP delegation has submitted a memorandum to Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, highlighting alleged inefficiencies in the state's paddy procurement process under the AAP government, which they described as 'tardy'.

The party urged the governor to ensure the timely lifting of paddy from mandis, positioning it as essential for farmers to adequately celebrate Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas. They stressed that delays have turned the situation into a serious law and order crisis.

Farmers' protests, driven by procurement delays and milling agreements, have escalated to highway blockades, amplifying public inconvenience. The BJP insists on immediate state intervention to procure necessary agricultural supplies for future sowing seasons.

(With inputs from agencies.)