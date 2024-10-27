Left Menu

Sub Inspector in Lungi Sparks Controversy in Madhya Pradesh

A sub inspector in Madhya Pradesh's Mauganj district was taken off field duty after a video showed him ill-treating a woman while wearing a lungi. The incident, which went viral on social media, is under investigation and has led to an FIR based on the woman's complaint.

Mauganj
  • India

In Madhya Pradesh's Mauganj district, a sub inspector has been removed from field duty following controversial video footage that surfaced online. The officer, Hata outpost in charge sub inspector Brihaspati Patel, was caught on camera mistreating a woman while wearing a lungi, sparking public outrage.

Rewa Range Inspector General of Police Saket Pandey confirmed that Patel, aged 50, faced administrative action after the incident. The video shows Patel berating the woman and dismissing her complaint, with another woman seen seated on the floor. The additional superintendent is currently investigating the matter.

An FIR has been registered based on the victim's complaint as the incident gains widespread attention. Authorities are expected to address the situation swiftly to maintain public trust and uphold justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

