Netanyahu's Tactical Strike: Iran's Missile Production Hit

Israel conducted a significant airstrike against Iran's defense infrastructure, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced. The operation, carried out two nights ago, was aimed at crippling Iran's defensive capabilities and missile production capacity.

According to Netanyahu, the air force strike across Iranian targets was both precise and potent, effectively achieving its strategic objectives.

Netanyahu emphasized the operation as a major success in neutralizing threats directed at Israel, marking a decisive moment in the region's ongoing tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)