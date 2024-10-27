Left Menu

Bomb Threats Shake Uttar Pradesh Hotels: Ransom Demands Rise

At least 10 major hotels in Uttar Pradesh received email bomb threats demanding USD 55,000. The threats involved explosives allegedly hidden on hotel grounds. Authorities are investigating as similar hoax threats have recently targeted various Indian establishments, including airlines and schools.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 27-10-2024 17:45 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 17:45 IST
In a chilling turn of events, at least 10 major hotels in Uttar Pradesh's capital city have been the targets of bomb threats delivered via email. The threats reportedly involve a demand for USD 55,000, with the promise of devastating explosions if not met.

The ominous email warns that bombs are camouflaged within black bags on hotel premises, threatening severe consequences should any defusal attempt be made. Brajesh Kumar, a hotel manager, revealed to PTI Videos his encounter with the threat on Sunday morning, prompting an immediate report to authorities.

This latest scare follows a sequence of hoax bomb threats against Indian airlines over the past fortnight, affecting more than 350 flights. The police continue to investigate these emails, while similar incidents have been reported in schools, malls, and other establishments across Delhi-NCR.

(With inputs from agencies.)

