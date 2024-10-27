Fake Currency Racket Busted in Bhilwara
Rajasthan Police have arrested four individuals, along with a minor, in Bhilwara district for possession of counterfeit currency notes amounting to Rs 5,400. The group was apprehended in a vehicle with a Madhya Pradesh license plate. Further investigations are in progress.
In a significant breakthrough, Rajasthan Police have apprehended four individuals in the Bhilwara district for allegedly circulating counterfeit currency notes. This operation resulted in the confiscation of fake notes valued at Rs 5,400.
The arrests took place on Saturday night when the suspects, accompanied by a minor, were intercepted traveling in a car bearing a Madhya Pradesh registration. The operation was executed based on intelligence inputs, leading to a successful bust.
District Superintendent of Police Dharmendra Singh confirmed that 27 counterfeit notes, each with a face value of Rs 200, were retrieved from the accused. The vehicle has been seized, and a thorough investigation is underway to uncover further details.
