Left Menu

Fake Currency Racket Busted in Bhilwara

Rajasthan Police have arrested four individuals, along with a minor, in Bhilwara district for possession of counterfeit currency notes amounting to Rs 5,400. The group was apprehended in a vehicle with a Madhya Pradesh license plate. Further investigations are in progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 27-10-2024 19:37 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 19:37 IST
Fake Currency Racket Busted in Bhilwara
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Rajasthan Police have apprehended four individuals in the Bhilwara district for allegedly circulating counterfeit currency notes. This operation resulted in the confiscation of fake notes valued at Rs 5,400.

The arrests took place on Saturday night when the suspects, accompanied by a minor, were intercepted traveling in a car bearing a Madhya Pradesh registration. The operation was executed based on intelligence inputs, leading to a successful bust.

District Superintendent of Police Dharmendra Singh confirmed that 27 counterfeit notes, each with a face value of Rs 200, were retrieved from the accused. The vehicle has been seized, and a thorough investigation is underway to uncover further details.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024