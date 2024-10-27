Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Slams BJP Over Custodial Deaths
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh for increasing incidents of custodial deaths, highlighting the recent case of Mohit Kumar, who died allegedly due to police brutality. Kumar's family filed a complaint leading to an FIR against police officials. This marks the second such case in two weeks.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched a scathing criticism of the BJP in light of a recent custodial death in Uttar Pradesh, accusing the ruling party of fostering a 'jungle raj' of cruelty within the state's police force.
The controversy centers around Mohit Kumar, a 30-year-old man arrested in Lucknow, who died after his condition worsened while in police custody. Kumar's family has accused the police of brutality, resulting in an FIR against a police inspector and others.
Highlighting a troubling trend, Vadra pointed out that this incident marks the second police custody death in Uttar Pradesh in a fortnight, questioning where justice can be found when law enforcers become perpetrators.
