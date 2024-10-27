Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Slams BJP Over Custodial Deaths

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched a scathing criticism of the BJP in light of a recent custodial death in Uttar Pradesh, accusing the ruling party of fostering a 'jungle raj' of cruelty within the state's police force.

The controversy centers around Mohit Kumar, a 30-year-old man arrested in Lucknow, who died after his condition worsened while in police custody. Kumar's family has accused the police of brutality, resulting in an FIR against a police inspector and others.

Highlighting a troubling trend, Vadra pointed out that this incident marks the second police custody death in Uttar Pradesh in a fortnight, questioning where justice can be found when law enforcers become perpetrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)