Kunal Kamra Challenges FIR for 'Traitor' Remark in Stand-up Show

The Bombay High Court has issued notices to Mumbai police and Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel after comedian Kunal Kamra filed a plea challenging an FIR against him. The FIR, stemming from a stand-up comedy routine, accuses Kamra of defamation and inducing public mischief. The court is set to hear Kamra's petition on April 16.

Kamra, who has not complied with police summons due to safety concerns, offered to participate via video. He argues the FIR undermines his constitutionally guaranteed rights of free speech and expression, particularly in commenting on political issues. Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel initiated the legal action, terming Kamra's jibe at Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as disrespectful.

Kamra's performance referenced Shinde's political actions and leadership challenges. He contends the comedy act, performed multiple times last year, is satirical and does not constitute criminal activity. Kamra seeks protection from arrest and the quashing of the FIR, claiming the process as a misuse of judicial mechanisms against fundamental rights.

