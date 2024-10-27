Left Menu

Tragic Fate: Young Couple Found Dead in Uttar Pradesh

The bodies of a young couple in a relationship were discovered hanging from a tree in a forest area of Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur district. Police were alerted by villagers in the Jakhaura area. The couple were identified as Bhagwachandra and Archana, both 20, and a probe is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lalitpur(Up) | Updated: 27-10-2024 20:12 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 20:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The bodies of a young couple were discovered hanging from a tree in the forest region of Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur district, according to police reports on Sunday.

Villagers in the Jakhaura area informed officers after spotting the tragic scene. Circle Officer Abhay Narain Rai confirmed the incident and noted the victims had been identified as 20-year-olds Bhagwachandra and Archana.

Police suspected that Bhagwachandra faced pressure to marry another woman despite being in a relationship with Archana. Authorities have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

