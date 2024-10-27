Tragic Fate: Young Couple Found Dead in Uttar Pradesh

The bodies of a young couple were discovered hanging from a tree in the forest region of Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur district, according to police reports on Sunday.

Villagers in the Jakhaura area informed officers after spotting the tragic scene. Circle Officer Abhay Narain Rai confirmed the incident and noted the victims had been identified as 20-year-olds Bhagwachandra and Archana.

Police suspected that Bhagwachandra faced pressure to marry another woman despite being in a relationship with Archana. Authorities have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

(With inputs from agencies.)