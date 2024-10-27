Left Menu

Revamping Justice: Dhankhar's Vision for India's Judiciary

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasized removing the term 'subordinate' from India's judicial lexicon while addressing the AIR Library inauguration. He urged support for district courts and young lawyers, called for corporate investment, and celebrated the repeal of colonial-era laws, promoting a shift towards a more accessible and independent judiciary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 27-10-2024 20:16 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 20:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar has called for a change in the judicial mindset and terminology, advocating for the removal of the term 'subordinate' when referring to Indian courts.

Speaking at the AIR Library's inauguration in Jaipur, Dhankhar emphasized the foundational role of district courts in the country's justice system and called for enhanced resources and support for legal professionals working in challenging environments.

He highlighted the importance of corporate investment in judiciary improvements and praised the new criminal laws, marking a departure from colonial-era codes as a major step forward for India's legal framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

