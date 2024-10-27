Shocking Crime in Jabalpur: Arrest Made in Child Rape Case
A 55-year-old man named Shankar Kushram has been arrested in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, for allegedly raping a 3-year-old girl. The incident took place on October 25, when the accused lured the child to his home. The family reported the crime, leading to Kushram's arrest.
In a disturbing incident in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, a man has been detained following allegations of the rape of a 3-year-old girl, according to the police on Sunday.
The crime reportedly occurred on October 25, when the young victim and her mother visited a relative's house, Bhuvan Prasad Deshmukh, who is in charge at Kotwali police station, informed PTI.
Accused Shankar Kushram, aged 55, enticed the child to his nearby residence under the guise of play and committed the alleged rape. The incident came to light when the child confided in her family, prompting them to alert authorities, leading to Kushram's arrest, the official stated.
