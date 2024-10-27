Left Menu

Shocking Crime in Jabalpur: Arrest Made in Child Rape Case

A 55-year-old man named Shankar Kushram has been arrested in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, for allegedly raping a 3-year-old girl. The incident took place on October 25, when the accused lured the child to his home. The family reported the crime, leading to Kushram's arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jabalpur | Updated: 27-10-2024 20:25 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 20:25 IST
Shocking Crime in Jabalpur: Arrest Made in Child Rape Case
man
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing incident in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, a man has been detained following allegations of the rape of a 3-year-old girl, according to the police on Sunday.

The crime reportedly occurred on October 25, when the young victim and her mother visited a relative's house, Bhuvan Prasad Deshmukh, who is in charge at Kotwali police station, informed PTI.

Accused Shankar Kushram, aged 55, enticed the child to his nearby residence under the guise of play and committed the alleged rape. The incident came to light when the child confided in her family, prompting them to alert authorities, leading to Kushram's arrest, the official stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024