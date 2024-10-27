Left Menu

Samadhan Camps: Bridging Gaps, Resolving Grievances

In Gurugram, Samadhan camps are swiftly resolving public grievances, as demonstrated by a resident whose property tax issue was solved in seconds. Organized by municipal bodies, these camps bring accountability and efficiency to government services, with officials actively responding to residents' concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 27-10-2024 20:38 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 20:38 IST
In a striking example of bureaucratic efficiency, Signature Solera resident Nitin Garg had his longstanding property tax issue resolved in just 35 seconds at a Samadhan camp in Gurugram. Organized by local municipal bodies in Haryana, these camps are aimed at providing on-the-spot resolutions to public grievances.

Garg's swift resolution came courtesy of Additional Commissioner Satish Parashar, prompting Garg's praise for the initiative. The camps, aligned with the Haryana government's agenda, have generated positive public sentiment by connecting officials with residents effectively.

The camps' dedication to accountability was further highlighted when Gurugram Municipal Commissioner Narhari Singh Bangar took immediate action on broken sewer complaints in Rajendra Park. Officials were penalized for negligence, reinforcing the initiative's commitment to responsible governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

