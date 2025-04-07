Controversy Arises over Waqf Resolution Rejection in J&K Assembly

In a significant development, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq voiced strong criticism against the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly speaker for not allowing a discussion on the crucial Waqf issue. The speaker's decision to reject the adjournment motion was met with backlash, highlighting the contrasting stance of Tamil Nadu's legislative actions.

The anti-Waqf resolution recently passed by Tamil Nadu's assembly, despite its relatively small Muslim population, serves as a stark contrast to the J&K Assembly, which refused the motion under the premise of ongoing legal proceedings. Mirwaiz expressed disappointment and urged the assembly to prioritize matters significant to the state's Muslim majority.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill recently cleared by Parliament seeks to enhance the management and transparency of Waqf properties, aiming to preserve heritage, promote social welfare, and better governance. Mirwaiz stressed the mandate given to the National Conference should be honored by advocating for community interests actively.

(With inputs from agencies.)