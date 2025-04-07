Left Menu

Controversy Arises over Waqf Resolution Rejection in J&K Assembly

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq criticized the J&K Assembly speaker for rejecting a motion to discuss the Waqf issue, despite Tamil Nadu passing an anti-Waqf resolution. The rejection is attributed to ongoing court proceedings. Mirwaiz noted the strong mandate given to the National Conference to protect people's interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 07-04-2025 13:08 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 13:08 IST
Controversy Arises over Waqf Resolution Rejection in J&K Assembly
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq voiced strong criticism against the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly speaker for not allowing a discussion on the crucial Waqf issue. The speaker's decision to reject the adjournment motion was met with backlash, highlighting the contrasting stance of Tamil Nadu's legislative actions.

The anti-Waqf resolution recently passed by Tamil Nadu's assembly, despite its relatively small Muslim population, serves as a stark contrast to the J&K Assembly, which refused the motion under the premise of ongoing legal proceedings. Mirwaiz expressed disappointment and urged the assembly to prioritize matters significant to the state's Muslim majority.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill recently cleared by Parliament seeks to enhance the management and transparency of Waqf properties, aiming to preserve heritage, promote social welfare, and better governance. Mirwaiz stressed the mandate given to the National Conference should be honored by advocating for community interests actively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered smart intersections could revolutionize urban safety and sustainability

New LLM framework solves complex planning problems with zero training

Algiers recharge map offers action plan against water overuse, climate strain, and urban sprawl

AI in rare disease diagnosis demands new ethical and legal guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025