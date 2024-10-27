Influencer Arrested for Gold Heist

Mubeena, a 26-year-old social media influencer with a significant online presence, was apprehended for allegedly stealing gold jewelry valued in lakhs from her relative's residence, police confirmed on Sunday.

Authorities arrested Mubeena on Saturday following a complaint by her husband's sister, accusing her of taking gold items when the family was away. Crucial evidence, including CCTV footage and bank transactions, led to her capture.

In a police interrogation, Mubeena admitted to additional theft from a friend's house. She now faces charges under pertinent sections of the law, as declared by police officials.

