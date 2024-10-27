Left Menu

Egypt Proposes Ceasefire to Aid Hostage Exchange Amid Ongoing Gaza Conflict

Egypt has proposed a two-day ceasefire in Gaza to exchange Israeli hostages held by Hamas for Palestinian prisoners. Despite heavy casualties, the temporary ceasefire aims to lead to permanent peace. The U.S., Qatar, and Egypt are engaged in negotiations to halt the ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 22:23 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 22:23 IST
Egypt Proposes Ceasefire to Aid Hostage Exchange Amid Ongoing Gaza Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Egypt has put forth a proposal for a two-day ceasefire in Gaza, seeking to facilitate the exchange of four Israeli hostages held by Hamas for some Palestinian prisoners. This announcement comes as a response to the ongoing Israeli military strikes that have resulted in 45 Palestinian deaths across the enclave.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi revealed the initiative during a press conference with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune in Cairo, emphasizing the need to resume talks within ten days of implementing the ceasefire. This move is part of broader diplomatic efforts, with key figures from the CIA and Mossad involved, aimed at defusing the year-long conflict, further compounded by a retaliatory onslaught from Israel after Hamas attacked southern Israel last October.

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza is dire, as the U.N. describes conditions as "unbearable." Despite hopes for a longer-term ceasefire, negotiations face significant hurdles. Meanwhile, attacks continue in northern Gaza, with UN reports of devastating impacts on civilians, while accusations between Israel and Hamas persist over aid distribution issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024