Egypt Proposes Ceasefire to Aid Hostage Exchange Amid Ongoing Gaza Conflict
Egypt has proposed a two-day ceasefire in Gaza to exchange Israeli hostages held by Hamas for Palestinian prisoners. Despite heavy casualties, the temporary ceasefire aims to lead to permanent peace. The U.S., Qatar, and Egypt are engaged in negotiations to halt the ongoing conflict.
Egypt has put forth a proposal for a two-day ceasefire in Gaza, seeking to facilitate the exchange of four Israeli hostages held by Hamas for some Palestinian prisoners. This announcement comes as a response to the ongoing Israeli military strikes that have resulted in 45 Palestinian deaths across the enclave.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi revealed the initiative during a press conference with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune in Cairo, emphasizing the need to resume talks within ten days of implementing the ceasefire. This move is part of broader diplomatic efforts, with key figures from the CIA and Mossad involved, aimed at defusing the year-long conflict, further compounded by a retaliatory onslaught from Israel after Hamas attacked southern Israel last October.
The humanitarian crisis in Gaza is dire, as the U.N. describes conditions as "unbearable." Despite hopes for a longer-term ceasefire, negotiations face significant hurdles. Meanwhile, attacks continue in northern Gaza, with UN reports of devastating impacts on civilians, while accusations between Israel and Hamas persist over aid distribution issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
