Madhya Pradesh CM Vows to Protect Tribals Against 'Love Jihad' Allegations

In a bold statement, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav accused unnamed elements of trying to undermine tribal communities through religious conversions and controversial concepts like 'love jihad' and 'land jihad'.

Speaking at a Bhilala ST community event in Indore, Yadav emphasized the state government's dedication to thwarting these perceived threats, assuring support against manipulation aimed at sowing discord among tribal populations.

Alongside pledges of defense, Yadav highlighted the state's investment in development initiatives, announcing a Rs 18,036 crore rail project and financial aid of Rs 5 crore for community infrastructure, reflecting his commitment to tribal progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)