Labour MP Suspended Amid Assault Allegations

Labour MP Mike Amesbury was suspended after being captured on CCTV punching a man he claimed was threatening him. The incident occurred after a night out with friends, sparking a police investigation. The Labour Party has suspended him pending inquiries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 28-10-2024 00:49 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 00:49 IST
Mike Amesbury, a Member of Parliament for the Labour Party, has been suspended following accusations of assault. CCTV footage emerged showing Amesbury engaging in a physical altercation with a man he alleged had threatened him.

The incident happened after Amesbury's Friday night outing in north-west England, as captured by surveillance cameras. He was seen hitting the man after a confrontation. Subsequent video footage revealed Amesbury stating to someone off-camera that the man would "never threaten the MP ever again."

The Labour Party has suspended Amesbury's membership and is cooperating with the ongoing police investigation. Amesbury, representing Runcorn and Helsby, stated he felt threatened and reported the incident to the police. He declined further public comment pending inquiries.

