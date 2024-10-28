U.S. Influence on Israel-Iran Conflict Response

The U.S. administration played a crucial role in moderating Israel's response after the Oct. 1 Iranian missile strike, urging a measured retaliation to prevent a broader Middle East conflict.

Biden's administration sought to influence Israel's strategy over three weeks, leveraging diplomatic pressure to avoid attacks on Iran's sensitive nuclear and energy sites.

This approach included bolstering Israel's air defenses and imposing sanctions on Iran's oil sector, highlighting the U.S.'s emphasis on proportional response and regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)