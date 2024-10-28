U.S. Influence on Israel-Iran Conflict Response
In a tense period following an Iranian missile strike on Israel, the U.S. urged Israel to carefully consider its military response to avoid escalating regional conflict, just weeks before the U.S. presidential election. Emphasizing proportionality, the U.S. facilitated defensive measures and sanctions as alternative strategies.
The U.S. administration played a crucial role in moderating Israel's response after the Oct. 1 Iranian missile strike, urging a measured retaliation to prevent a broader Middle East conflict.
Biden's administration sought to influence Israel's strategy over three weeks, leveraging diplomatic pressure to avoid attacks on Iran's sensitive nuclear and energy sites.
This approach included bolstering Israel's air defenses and imposing sanctions on Iran's oil sector, highlighting the U.S.'s emphasis on proportional response and regional stability.
