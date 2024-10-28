Left Menu

Altercation Over Noisy Motorcycle Leads to Assault on Delhi Police Officers

A police inspector and a constable in southeast Delhi were injured in an altercation while taking action against a man and his son for an unlawfully modified motorcycle silencer. Both suspects have been arrested after the violent encounter that left the officers requiring medical attention.

Updated: 28-10-2024 09:31 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 09:07 IST
A police inspector and a constable faced injuries in southeast Delhi due to an altercation involving the enforcement of a noise violation. Authorities have confirmed that the incident began as the officers attempted legal action against a motorcyclist for a modified silencer.

The confrontation happened Saturday night when Inspector Narpal Singh stopped a Royal Enfield motorcycle due to excessive noise. As legal proceedings commenced, the situation escalated, resulting in injuries to both Inspector Singh and Constable Ramkesh.

The suspects, Asif and his father Riyazuddin, have been arrested. An FIR has been filed against them for obstructing the duty of a public servant and assaulting police officers. The injured officers were treated and are reportedly stable now.

