Intense Search Operation Unfolds in Akhnoor Sector

An intense search operation was launched Monday morning in the Akhnoor sector close to the Pakistan border, according to security officials. This action followed reports of three terrorists in the area, prompting swift response.

Residents near the Assan temple in the Bhattal area of Khour reported seeing heavily armed individuals, escalating the situation. Army and police forces quickly moved in, aiming to secure the area.

Authorities said some gunshots were heard in a forward village, particularly when an Army ambulance was nearby. The combined forces have since cordoned off the village and surrounding areas to trace and neutralize the infiltrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)