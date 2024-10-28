Left Menu

Intense Search Operation Unfolds in Akhnoor Sector

In the Akhnoor sector near the Pakistan border, a search operation was initiated following reports of three terrorists' presence. Villagers near the Assan temple in Khour reported the presence of heavily armed individuals. The Army and police have cordoned the area, seeking to neutralize the threat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 28-10-2024 09:40 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 09:25 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An intense search operation was launched Monday morning in the Akhnoor sector close to the Pakistan border, according to security officials. This action followed reports of three terrorists in the area, prompting swift response.

Residents near the Assan temple in the Bhattal area of Khour reported seeing heavily armed individuals, escalating the situation. Army and police forces quickly moved in, aiming to secure the area.

Authorities said some gunshots were heard in a forward village, particularly when an Army ambulance was nearby. The combined forces have since cordoned off the village and surrounding areas to trace and neutralize the infiltrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

