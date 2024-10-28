Left Menu

Delhi Court Delays Bail for MP Engineer Rashid Amidst Jurisdiction Debate

A Delhi court has deferred the bail decision for Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid, charged in a terror funding case. The court mulls jurisdiction and possible transfer to a lawmakers' special court. Rashid surrendered at Tihar jail as his interim bail ended. The jurisdiction issue will be addressed on November 13.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2024 15:18 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 15:18 IST
A Delhi court has postponed the bail order for Baramulla's Member of Parliament, Engineer Rashid, who is embroiled in a terror funding lawsuit. The court's deliberation centers around jurisdictional matters, as the possibility of moving the case to a special court designed for handling cases involving lawmakers emerges.

Presiding over the case, Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh has scheduled the discussion of jurisdictional issues for November 13 and set the bail order date for November 19. The judge emphasized the necessity of determining whether the case should be overseen by his court or transferred to the designated MPs/MLA court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

In the interim, Rashid surrendered to Tihar jail authorities after his temporary bail, which was granted for campaigning during J&K's assembly elections, expired. Although his bail was previously extended due to his father's health concerns, Rashid has remained in custody since 2019, following an NIA arrest over 2017 terror funding allegations.

Latest News

