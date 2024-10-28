Left Menu

Justice K S Puttaswamy: A Legacy of Privacy Rights

Justice K S Puttaswamy, the former Karnataka High Court Judge, pivotal in establishing the right to privacy as a fundamental right in India, passed away at 98. He led the petition challenging the Aadhaar scheme in 2012. His efforts led to the landmark 2017 Supreme Court verdict recognizing privacy under Article 21.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2024 16:09 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 16:09 IST
Justice K S Puttaswamy, a former Karnataka High Court judge revered for his role in securing the right to privacy as a fundamental constitutional right, passed away on Monday at his Bengaluru home at the age of 98.

In 2012, Justice Puttaswamy emerged as a pivotal figure when he led the legal challenge against the Aadhaar scheme, arguing it violated the right to privacy.

This challenge ultimately resulted in a historic Supreme Court ruling in August 2017, where a nine-judge bench unanimously declared the right to privacy a fundamental right under Article 21, underscoring its importance to human dignity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

