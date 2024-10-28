Justice K S Puttaswamy: A Legacy of Privacy Rights

Justice K S Puttaswamy, a former Karnataka High Court judge revered for his role in securing the right to privacy as a fundamental constitutional right, passed away on Monday at his Bengaluru home at the age of 98.

In 2012, Justice Puttaswamy emerged as a pivotal figure when he led the legal challenge against the Aadhaar scheme, arguing it violated the right to privacy.

This challenge ultimately resulted in a historic Supreme Court ruling in August 2017, where a nine-judge bench unanimously declared the right to privacy a fundamental right under Article 21, underscoring its importance to human dignity.

(With inputs from agencies.)