Supreme Court Orders RWA to Compensate for Occupying Historical Monument

The Supreme Court has mandated the Defence Colony Resident Welfare Association to compensate Rs 40 lakh for occupying the 'Gumti of Shaikh Ali' monument without authorization for over sixty years.

Emphasizing the monument's historical significance, the court refused to reduce the compensation and tasked Delhi's archaeology department with its restoration.

The RWA's justifications for using the 15th-century structure as an office, claiming it prevented damage by anti-social elements, were ignored. Justice Amanullah voiced dissatisfaction over the RWA's stance and prior inaction by the ASI.

