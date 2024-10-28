Left Menu

Grenade Scare at GP Women's College: A Call for Security Measures

A hand grenade was discovered near GP Women's College in Imphal, sparking panic among locals. Authorities swiftly cordoned off the area and removed the grenade safely. A note claiming 'glory to the proletarian students' was found. Students protested, demanding action and increased security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 28-10-2024 16:27 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 16:27 IST
Grenade Scare at GP Women's College: A Call for Security Measures
A concerning discovery at GP Women's College in Imphal unfolded on Monday when a hand grenade was found just outside its gates, alarming nearby residents. The incident led to widespread panic, given the college's proximity to the Raj Bhavan, police confirmed.

The immediate response by police involved sealing off the area. A bomb disposal squad was quickly deployed, successfully removing and disposing of the grenade to avert any further threat. Authorities noted that a handwritten message left at the scene proclaimed 'glory to the proletarian students.'

This incident coincides with recent reports of extortion threats against educational institutions in the Imphal Valley. Outraged by the occurrence, students from the college staged protests, expressing dissatisfaction with current security measures and insisting on the capture of those responsible. The police have initiated an investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

