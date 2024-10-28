Left Menu

Man Hoaxes Delhi Airport With Bomb Threat

A man was booked by Mumbai Police for a false bomb threat call to the Delhi Airport control room, alleging a woman passenger on a Mumbai-Delhi flight carried a bomb. Investigations revealed no such passenger existed, and police linked the caller to a past Andheri resident.

Updated: 28-10-2024 17:08 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 17:08 IST
  • India

Mumbai Police have apprehended a man accused of placing a hoax call to the Delhi Airport control room, falsely claiming a woman passenger on a Mumbai-Delhi flight was transporting a bomb, officials disclosed on Monday.

The caller is suspected to be a relative of the woman, previously living in Andheri. The reason for the prank call remains under investigation, according to authorities.

An FIR was filed following the call, which named Gouri Bharwani, a 60-year-old former Andheri resident, according to officers from Sahar police station. However, exhaustive searches by airport security yielded no evidence of such a passenger.

(With inputs from agencies.)

