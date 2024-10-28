Left Menu

Custodial Tragedy in Uttar Pradesh Sparks Political Outcry

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath met with the bereaved family of trader Mohit Pandey, who died under police custody due to alleged assault. He announced compensation and educational aid for the family. Political uproar ensues with opposition slamming the government over custodial deaths in the state.

Updated: 28-10-2024 17:32 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 17:16 IST
Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a significant development, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a compensation package for the family of Mohit Pandey, a trader who died in police custody. The compensation includes Rs 10 lakh and educational support for his children, as confirmed by officials on Monday.

The incident, which sparked a major political furor, has seen various political parties, including the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party, openly criticize the ruling BJP government. Opposition leaders have highlighted the recurring issue of custodial deaths in Uttar Pradesh and demanded justice.

Authorities have ordered a First Information Report (FIR) against the involved police personnel on charges of murder and conspiracy. Chief Minister Adityanath has assured strict action against those responsible, as the controversy continues to brew, shedding light on systemic issues within the state's law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

