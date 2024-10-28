Santosh Patil: The Man Who Outsmarted Digital Fraudsters
Santosh Patil gained prominence after Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned him in 'Mann Ki Baat' for exposing a digital fraudster. Patil successfully thwarted an impersonator posing as a police officer. The event was publicized by a senior IPS officer on social media, leading to widespread attention.
Santosh Patil's adept handling of a cybercriminal has brought him into the national spotlight. Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Patil in his 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast, shining a light on the escalating issue of digital fraud. Patil cleverly outmaneuvered a scammer who posed as a police officer attempting to make a 'digital arrest.'
The incident was first highlighted by senior IPS officer and MD of the Telangana Road Transport Corporation, V C Sajjanar, who shared a video capturing Patil's interaction with the fraudster. This video has now gone viral after being posted on social media platforms, gathering immense views and shares.
Patil extended his gratitude to both Modi and Sajjanar for amplifying the message, stressing the need for awareness about tactics used by these fraudsters. Impersonating officials from organizations like the police, CBI, Narcotics, or RBI, these scammers carry out their deceit with notable confidence, and there is a growing demand for public discussion on how to combat such digital crimes.
