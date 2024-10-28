Tragic Attack in Chad: 40 Soldiers Killed
An attack on a military base in Chad's Lake region resulted in the deaths of 40 soldiers. President Mahamat Idriss Deby has initiated an operation to track the unidentified assailants. The region frequently suffers from attacks by the Boko Haram insurgency, originating in northeast Nigeria.
In a tragic event over the weekend, 40 soldiers lost their lives in an attack on a military base in Chad's Lake region, the country's presidential office confirmed on Monday.
In response, President Mahamat Idriss Deby has launched a comprehensive operation to hunt down those responsible for this heinous assault.
While the attacking group remains unidentified, Boko Haram, an insurgency that began in Nigeria in 2009, has frequently targeted this area.
