Left Menu

Tragic Attack in Chad: 40 Soldiers Killed

An attack on a military base in Chad's Lake region resulted in the deaths of 40 soldiers. President Mahamat Idriss Deby has initiated an operation to track the unidentified assailants. The region frequently suffers from attacks by the Boko Haram insurgency, originating in northeast Nigeria.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 17:34 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 17:21 IST
Tragic Attack in Chad: 40 Soldiers Killed
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

In a tragic event over the weekend, 40 soldiers lost their lives in an attack on a military base in Chad's Lake region, the country's presidential office confirmed on Monday.

In response, President Mahamat Idriss Deby has launched a comprehensive operation to hunt down those responsible for this heinous assault.

While the attacking group remains unidentified, Boko Haram, an insurgency that began in Nigeria in 2009, has frequently targeted this area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024