Tragic Attack in Chad: 40 Soldiers Killed

In a tragic event over the weekend, 40 soldiers lost their lives in an attack on a military base in Chad's Lake region, the country's presidential office confirmed on Monday.

In response, President Mahamat Idriss Deby has launched a comprehensive operation to hunt down those responsible for this heinous assault.

While the attacking group remains unidentified, Boko Haram, an insurgency that began in Nigeria in 2009, has frequently targeted this area.

(With inputs from agencies.)