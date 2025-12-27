Left Menu

Controversial Bail Order in Unnao Case Sparks National Debate

RJD's Manoj Kumar Jha condemns Delhi High Court's bail for Kuldeep Singh Sengar, calling it 'spine-chilling' amid calls for systemic change. BJP supports CBI's challenge while criticizing Congress. The Unnao rape case sees political tensions rise as judicial outcomes are awaited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2025 14:14 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 14:14 IST
RJD leader Manoj Kumar Jha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

In a striking denunciation, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Manoj Kumar Jha criticized the Delhi High Court's decision to grant bail to former Uttar Pradesh MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the 2017 Unnao rape case. Jha described the message sent by the verdict as 'spine-chilling,' highlighting that mere slogans on women's empowerment fall short of ensuring justice.

Jha referenced the infamous Nirbhaya case from 2012, lamenting that despite nationwide protests that transcended political lines, little systemic change has transpired. He emphasized the need for actions beyond rhetoric to effect real change in the landscape of women's safety in India.

On the other hand, BJP spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo endorsed the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) move to contest the High Court's order, while criticizing Congress for allegedly exploiting the situation for political gains. Deo asserted the importance of awaiting the Supreme Court's decision and cautioned against politicizing the judicial process.

The CBI has filed a Special Leave Petition challenging the balance of Sengar's sentence, which was initially a life term announced in December 2019 after his conviction in the Unnao rape case. The victim and the CBI opposed Sengar's plea to suspend his sentence, but the High Court ultimately granted him bail, sparking widespread controversy.

