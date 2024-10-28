Left Menu

Decades-Long Deception: Pakistani Woman's Alleged Document Forgery in India

A Pakistani woman, who has lived in India for nearly 40 years, has been accused of forging important identification documents. Shazia Riyaz moved to India in 1985, married an Indian, and allegedly procured forged Aadhaar and PAN cards. A case has been registered, and investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 28-10-2024 18:00 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 18:00 IST
  Country:
  • India

A woman from Pakistan, residing in India for almost 40 years, is facing charges for allegedly forging identification documents, including Aadhaar and PAN cards, authorities confirmed on Monday.

Shazia Riyaz, who came to India in 1985 and married an Indian, allegedly secured these documents through falsified means, investigators revealed.

Following intelligence inputs, an investigation was initiated, leading to the filing of charges. The inquiry continues, while Riyaz, a mother of four, remains with her husband's family, according to Jaisinghpura Khor Station House Officer Rajesh Meena.

(With inputs from agencies.)

