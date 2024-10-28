Decades-Long Deception: Pakistani Woman's Alleged Document Forgery in India

A woman from Pakistan, residing in India for almost 40 years, is facing charges for allegedly forging identification documents, including Aadhaar and PAN cards, authorities confirmed on Monday.

Shazia Riyaz, who came to India in 1985 and married an Indian, allegedly secured these documents through falsified means, investigators revealed.

Following intelligence inputs, an investigation was initiated, leading to the filing of charges. The inquiry continues, while Riyaz, a mother of four, remains with her husband's family, according to Jaisinghpura Khor Station House Officer Rajesh Meena.

