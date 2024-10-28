Left Menu

Chad Under Siege: Escalating Tensions and Military Struggles

Chad is experiencing increased violence as unidentified assailants killed 40 soldiers in an attack on a military base. This incident highlights the ongoing insurgency challenges in the region, especially with the resurgence of Boko Haram. The country also faces political instability after President Mahamat Deby Itno's controversial election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dakar | Updated: 28-10-2024 18:25 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 18:25 IST
Chad is once again facing significant violence as an attack on a military base left at least 40 soldiers dead. Unidentified attackers struck on Sunday night, prompting President Mahamat Deby Itno to visit the site and announce a new military operation to pursue the perpetrators.

This attack underscores Chad's ongoing struggle with insurgency near its western border with Nigeria. Despite a past successful military crackdown on extremist groups like Boko Haram, violence has resurged. Earlier this year, Chad saw the tragic loss of seven soldiers in an attack attributed to Boko Haram, stirring unrest in the Lake Chad region.

The political landscape in Chad has been tumultuous as well, following a controversial election that secured Deby Itno's presidency after a period of military rule succeeding his father's death in 2021. These combined challenges place Chad at a critical juncture as it navigates both security threats and political upheaval.

(With inputs from agencies.)

