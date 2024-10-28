Chad Under Siege: Escalating Tensions and Military Struggles

Chad is once again facing significant violence as an attack on a military base left at least 40 soldiers dead. Unidentified attackers struck on Sunday night, prompting President Mahamat Deby Itno to visit the site and announce a new military operation to pursue the perpetrators.

This attack underscores Chad's ongoing struggle with insurgency near its western border with Nigeria. Despite a past successful military crackdown on extremist groups like Boko Haram, violence has resurged. Earlier this year, Chad saw the tragic loss of seven soldiers in an attack attributed to Boko Haram, stirring unrest in the Lake Chad region.

The political landscape in Chad has been tumultuous as well, following a controversial election that secured Deby Itno's presidency after a period of military rule succeeding his father's death in 2021. These combined challenges place Chad at a critical juncture as it navigates both security threats and political upheaval.

