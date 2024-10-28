Left Menu

Parliament Sparks Fly Over Waqf Bill Deliberations

Tensions rise in Parliament as ruling and opposition members clash over the Waqf Bill. Opposition protests the involvement of non-stakeholders and seeks dismissal of a report from the Delhi Waqf Board. The committee debates with input from former judges and state Waqf officials amidst sharp disagreements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2024 20:02 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 20:02 IST
Parliament Sparks Fly Over Waqf Bill Deliberations
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions flared in Parliament as members from both ruling and opposition parties clashed over the contentious Waqf Bill. The meeting was the first since TMC member Kalyan Banerjee's suspension following his disruptive conduct last week.

Dissent erupted quickly, with AAP's Sanjay Singh challenging the credentials of Delhi Waqf Board administrator Ashwini Kumar, arguing that his report lacked approval from the Chief Minister. This led to a temporary walkout by opposition members, who also withdrew their attendance as a protest.

The session, fraught with heated exchanges, saw opposition resistance to former judges' participation, claiming they were non-stakeholders, while BJP members argued for their judicial insights. Amidst the discord, Uttarakhand's Waqf Board head stirred debate by linking the Uniform Civil Code with the Waqf law, adding layers to the already complex discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024