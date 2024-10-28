Parliament Sparks Fly Over Waqf Bill Deliberations

Tensions flared in Parliament as members from both ruling and opposition parties clashed over the contentious Waqf Bill. The meeting was the first since TMC member Kalyan Banerjee's suspension following his disruptive conduct last week.

Dissent erupted quickly, with AAP's Sanjay Singh challenging the credentials of Delhi Waqf Board administrator Ashwini Kumar, arguing that his report lacked approval from the Chief Minister. This led to a temporary walkout by opposition members, who also withdrew their attendance as a protest.

The session, fraught with heated exchanges, saw opposition resistance to former judges' participation, claiming they were non-stakeholders, while BJP members argued for their judicial insights. Amidst the discord, Uttarakhand's Waqf Board head stirred debate by linking the Uniform Civil Code with the Waqf law, adding layers to the already complex discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)