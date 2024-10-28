Dawn Ambush: Army Foils Terrorist Attack in Akhnoor

Terrorists launched an ambush on an Army convoy early Monday in the Akhnoor sector of the Jammu region, officials report. The attack specifically targeted an ambulance, prompting a swift counter-operation by special forces and NSG commandos, which resulted in the elimination of one attacker.

For the first time, the Army deployed BMP-II infantry combat vehicles to bolster surveillance and maintain a secure perimeter around the attack site near Assan temple. These Soviet-era vehicles, equipped with advanced weaponry and systems, played a crucial role in the ongoing operation.

Authorities confirmed none of the ambulance occupants were harmed during the assault. The confrontation continued intensely with reports of heavy gunfire and explosions. Helicopters assisted in locating the attackers. With darkness halting operations, efforts are set to resume at first light.

