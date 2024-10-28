Modi and Sanchez Forge New Era of Indo-Spanish Cooperation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Spanish President Pedro Sanchez have voiced significant concern over the escalating security issues in West Asia, urging for immediate restraint. In a joint statement, they condemned the recent terrorist attacks on Israel and termed the humanitarian crisis in Gaza as 'unacceptable and must end as soon as possible.'

During a meeting at Vadodara's Laxmi Vilas Palace, the two leaders discussed strengthening their bilateral relationship through economic and cultural cooperation. Sanchez's visit managed to bring renewed momentum, equipping the Indo-Spanish relationship with a fresh drive for enhanced cooperation across various sectors, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

Inaugurating the Tata Aircraft Complex, Modi and Sanchez marked India's first private military aircraft production facility. They expressed satisfaction with the developments in bilateral trade and stressed deepening economic ties in key sectors. The meeting underscored their continuing commitment to democracy, peace, and a rules-based international order.

