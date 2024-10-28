The BRICS Summit in Kazan has ushered in what Russia describes as a 'new constructive agenda,' with a renewed emphasis on practical cooperation and international coordination among member nations. Moscow is committed to strengthening ties within this influential grouping.

Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov, highlighting the summit's outcomes, noted the expansion of BRICS to include 35 states and six international organizations. This summit marked the first in an expanded format, bringing leaders from across Asia, Africa, and Latin America together in Kazan, Russia.

The BRICS bloc, now bolstered by members Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, remains a crucial framework for emerging centers of power. Despite the challenges posed by an expanded membership, BRICS continues to advocate for equitable global development and security, respecting mutual interests and promoting a diversified agenda.

