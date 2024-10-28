Goa CM Crackdown on Job Scam
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has announced action against two officials linked to a job racket led by Puja Naik, arrested for duping people with fake job promises. Sawant highlighted the state's zero-tolerance policy on corruption during Vigilance Week observance, aiming to curb such scams.
- Country:
- India
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant declared on Monday that action will be taken against two officials implicated in a job scam orchestrated by a woman named Puja Naik.
Naik was arrested last week for allegedly deceiving individuals by promising them government jobs. The announcement came during a function commemorating Vigilance Week.
The Chief Minister recounted that Naik approached him at his private residence, attempting to secure a government job for a companion. He promptly reported her to the police. Sawant emphasized that the state maintains a strict zero-tolerance policy against corruption and advised the public to beware of such fraudulent schemes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
