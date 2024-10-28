Goa CM Crackdown on Job Scam

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant declared on Monday that action will be taken against two officials implicated in a job scam orchestrated by a woman named Puja Naik.

Naik was arrested last week for allegedly deceiving individuals by promising them government jobs. The announcement came during a function commemorating Vigilance Week.

The Chief Minister recounted that Naik approached him at his private residence, attempting to secure a government job for a companion. He promptly reported her to the police. Sawant emphasized that the state maintains a strict zero-tolerance policy against corruption and advised the public to beware of such fraudulent schemes.

