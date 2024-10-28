Left Menu

Goa CM Crackdown on Job Scam

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has announced action against two officials linked to a job racket led by Puja Naik, arrested for duping people with fake job promises. Sawant highlighted the state's zero-tolerance policy on corruption during Vigilance Week observance, aiming to curb such scams.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant declared on Monday that action will be taken against two officials implicated in a job scam orchestrated by a woman named Puja Naik.

Naik was arrested last week for allegedly deceiving individuals by promising them government jobs. The announcement came during a function commemorating Vigilance Week.

The Chief Minister recounted that Naik approached him at his private residence, attempting to secure a government job for a companion. He promptly reported her to the police. Sawant emphasized that the state maintains a strict zero-tolerance policy against corruption and advised the public to beware of such fraudulent schemes.

