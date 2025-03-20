India's Stance on Corruption Perception Index: 'Zero Tolerance' Measures Unveiled
The Indian government did not engage in the Corruption Perceptions Index activities but remains committed to combating corruption. Measures include the implementation of e-governance and direct benefit transfers. The Central Vigilance Commission employs a comprehensive strategy to address corruption. India's CPI score declined, raising questions in the Rajya Sabha.
The Indian government reaffirmed its 'zero tolerance against corruption' policy, despite not participating in the Corruption Perceptions Index activities, according to a statement in the Rajya Sabha.
Union Minister of State for Personnel, Jitendra Singh, highlighted various measures adopted by the government to tackle corruption, such as introducing direct benefit transfers and e-governance systems.
Further, Singh emphasized the role of the Central Vigilance Commission in utilizing a multi-faceted strategy to curb corruption, amid India's declining CPI score, which placed it 96th globally.
