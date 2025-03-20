Left Menu

India's Stance on Corruption Perception Index: 'Zero Tolerance' Measures Unveiled

The Indian government did not engage in the Corruption Perceptions Index activities but remains committed to combating corruption. Measures include the implementation of e-governance and direct benefit transfers. The Central Vigilance Commission employs a comprehensive strategy to address corruption. India's CPI score declined, raising questions in the Rajya Sabha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2025 14:33 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 14:33 IST
The Indian government reaffirmed its 'zero tolerance against corruption' policy, despite not participating in the Corruption Perceptions Index activities, according to a statement in the Rajya Sabha.

Union Minister of State for Personnel, Jitendra Singh, highlighted various measures adopted by the government to tackle corruption, such as introducing direct benefit transfers and e-governance systems.

Further, Singh emphasized the role of the Central Vigilance Commission in utilizing a multi-faceted strategy to curb corruption, amid India's declining CPI score, which placed it 96th globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

