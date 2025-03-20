India's Stance on Corruption Perception Index: 'Zero Tolerance' Measures Unveiled

The Indian government reaffirmed its 'zero tolerance against corruption' policy, despite not participating in the Corruption Perceptions Index activities, according to a statement in the Rajya Sabha.

Union Minister of State for Personnel, Jitendra Singh, highlighted various measures adopted by the government to tackle corruption, such as introducing direct benefit transfers and e-governance systems.

Further, Singh emphasized the role of the Central Vigilance Commission in utilizing a multi-faceted strategy to curb corruption, amid India's declining CPI score, which placed it 96th globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)