Explosive Incidents Shake Strategic Red Sea Waters

A merchant vessel sailing near Yemen's Al Dhubab reported experiencing two explosions, as confirmed by British maritime security firm Ambrey on Monday. This incident raises questions about maritime safety in the region.

The U.K. Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) initially noted two explosions 25 nautical miles from Mokha, a Yemeni port, adding later that a third explosion had occurred. They assured that the vessel and its crew were unharmed, continuing their journey without further incidents.

The proximity of Al Dhubab and Mokha to the strategic Bab al-Mandeb strait enhances the significance of these events, intensifying worries over security along this vital Red Sea corridor. The relationship between the incidents remains under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)