Explosive Incidents Shake Strategic Red Sea Waters

A merchant vessel near Yemen's Al Dhubab experienced two explosions, followed by a third explosion near Mokha, according to British maritime security. It remains unclear if the incidents are connected, but the strategic location near Bab al-Mandeb strait heightens regional maritime security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 23:48 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 23:48 IST
A merchant vessel sailing near Yemen's Al Dhubab reported experiencing two explosions, as confirmed by British maritime security firm Ambrey on Monday. This incident raises questions about maritime safety in the region.

The U.K. Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) initially noted two explosions 25 nautical miles from Mokha, a Yemeni port, adding later that a third explosion had occurred. They assured that the vessel and its crew were unharmed, continuing their journey without further incidents.

The proximity of Al Dhubab and Mokha to the strategic Bab al-Mandeb strait enhances the significance of these events, intensifying worries over security along this vital Red Sea corridor. The relationship between the incidents remains under investigation.

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

