Israel's New Laws Threaten UNRWA's Operations Amid Conflict

Israel's passage of two laws could severely impede the UN Relief and Works Agency's service to Palestinian refugees by designating it a terror organization and banning its operations. This development threatens aid, education, and healthcare provisions in Gaza, amid ongoing regional tensions and humanitarian crises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 29-10-2024 03:16 IST | Created: 29-10-2024 03:16 IST
In a significant development, Israel's parliament has enacted two laws that may substantially hinder the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) in delivering aid to Gaza. The legislation bans UNRWA from operating within Israel and labels it as a terrorist organization, disrupting its longstanding role as a provider of essential services to Palestinian refugees.

The move forms part of Israel's ongoing campaign against UNRWA, which it claims has been compromised by Hamas. Conversely, the agency's supporters argue that Israel's intention is to diminish the significance of the Palestinian refugee issue. UNRWA stands as a critical distributor of aid, education, health care, and other fundamental services to millions across Gaza and the West Bank.

Commissioner General Philippe Lazzarini described the parliamentary decision as "unprecedented," emphasizing the potential to exacerbate the plight of Palestinians, especially in Gaza. Critics express concern that these laws could profoundly affect 2.3 million aid-reliant individuals in Gaza, heightening the humanitarian emergency as Israel considers alternatives for aid distribution amid ongoing conflict.

