Tensions Surge at Israeli Border Amid New Ceasefire Push

A Hezbollah attack in Metula at the Israeli-Lebanese border resulted in five deaths. The incident coincided with U.S. envoys visiting to encourage a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon and with Hamas in Gaza. Israel issued evacuation warnings amid ongoing conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-10-2024 17:53 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 17:53 IST
Tensions escalated on the northern Israeli border as a Hezbollah attack in Metula took five lives, including an Israeli farmer and four foreign workers, according to Israel's Channel 12. This violent episode unfolds ahead of anticipated diplomatic engagements in Israel, aimed at securing a ceasefire.

While U.S. envoys are preparing for discussions in Israel about brokering peace, Israel has issued evacuation advisories for Baalbek in eastern Lebanon after significant airstrikes targeting Hezbollah there. The conflict marks its fourth day in and around the critical town of Khiyam, an area with a significant Shi'ite population.

As both sides stand firm, Hezbollah claims to have thwarted Israeli control over southern villages, while Israel insists its operations are limited to dismantling infrastructure. U.S. officials, including Brett McGurk and Amos Hochstein, aim to discuss regional issues involving Lebanon, Gaza, and Iran during their visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

