Germany Shuts Iranian Consulates Over Execution of Dual National

Germany is closing three Iranian consulates in response to the execution of a German-Iranian national, though Tehran's embassy will stay open. The decision comes after Germany recalled its ambassador from Iran, condemning the execution as politically motivated by Tehran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-10-2024 20:28 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 20:28 IST
Germany is shutting down all three Iranian consulates on its soil in response to the execution of German-Iranian Jamshid Sharmahd, keeping Tehran's embassy open, Germany's Foreign Ministry announced on Thursday.

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock expressed grave concerns over diplomatic relations with Iran, which she claims are already severely strained, during a statement in New York. Meanwhile, Iranian officials have not provided an immediate response to Germany's actions.

The move follows Germany recalling its ambassador from Iran amid protests over Sharmahd's execution, which Iranian media reported was for terrorism-related offenses. Human rights group HAWAR supports the consulate closures but urges more action for Nahid Taghavi, another German citizen detained in Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)

