UN Security Council Convenes to Address North Korea's Missile Test

The United Nations Security Council is slated to gather on Monday to discuss North Korea's recent intercontinental ballistic missile test, according to statements by two diplomats.

Triggered by a request from countries including the United States, France, and Japan, the meeting reflects condemnation by U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who cited the missile launch as a 'clear violation' of existing Security Council resolutions.

This development adds to a decade-long series of sanctions designed to curb North Korea's nuclear ambitions, yet emphasizes ongoing reliance on diplomacy for achieving denuclearization and sustainable peace on the Korean Peninsula.

(With inputs from agencies.)