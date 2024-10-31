Poll Seizure: Unaccounted Cash Confiscated in Ulhasnagar

In a significant development ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections, a poll flying squad seized Rs 17 lakh of unaccounted cash from a vehicle in Ulhasnagar, Thane district. The operation took place early Thursday morning, as confirmed by officials.

The cash haul was intercepted by flying squad number 6, acting within the Ulhasnagar assembly constituency region, located between Kalyan and Murbad. The discovery was made at approximately 2 am, raising questions about its intended use.

With the driver unable to provide a satisfactory explanation for the cash, authorities have deposited the amount into the state treasury pending further investigation. The Income Tax department has been alerted, and officials are exploring potential links to poll-related activities. Maharashtra is gearing up for its assembly polls, scheduled for November 20, with results expected on November 23. The state's model code of conduct, implemented since October 15, remains fully operational during this period.

(With inputs from agencies.)