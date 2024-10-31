Unmasking the Dark Legacy of Mohamed Al Fayed: A Global Scandal

More than 400 alleged victims have come forward accusing the late Egyptian billionaire Mohamed Al Fayed of sexual abuse, according to a legal team headed by lawyer Dean Armstrong. A September BBC documentary exposed these allegations, stating that Al Fayed, who passed away last year at 94, abused female staff at his London department store, Harrods, and coerced them into medical screenings.

Harrods has directed media inquiries to its previous statements, expressing remorse and stating it was 'appalled' by the allegations, having set up a compensation process for affected current and former employees. Lawyer Bruce Drummond highlighted that these allegations have surfaced from women worldwide, including Britain, the US, Australia, and several other countries.

The documented abuse extends beyond Harrods to other locations associated with Al Fayed's business empire, including Fulham Football Club, the Ritz Paris, and his Surrey estate. Senior staff from the Al Fayed era reportedly still work at Harrods. Criticism has emerged about the Harrods-run compensation scheme, with some victims reluctant to participate due to perceived conflicts of interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)