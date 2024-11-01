Evening Surge in Fire Calls Keeps Delhi Fire Services Busy
On Thursday evening, Delhi Fire Services received 78 calls about fire incidents. Among these, the most significant involved two individuals injured on a bus due to firecrackers igniting. The incident took place in Dwarka's Chhawala area, and both were hospitalized.
Updated: 01-11-2024 00:10 IST
Delhi Fire Services received a surge in emergency calls on Thursday evening, with 78 reports of fire incidents coming in between 4 pm and 9 pm, according to an official statement.
Among the incidents, a notable case involved two individuals who sustained injuries when firecrackers being transported on a bus caught fire in the Chhawala area of Dwarka around 6:30 pm.
Both victims were promptly admitted to a hospital, marking the most serious incident of the evening, although no major casualties were reported elsewhere, the DFS official confirmed.
