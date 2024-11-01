Evening Surge in Fire Calls Keeps Delhi Fire Services Busy

Delhi Fire Services received a surge in emergency calls on Thursday evening, with 78 reports of fire incidents coming in between 4 pm and 9 pm, according to an official statement.

Among the incidents, a notable case involved two individuals who sustained injuries when firecrackers being transported on a bus caught fire in the Chhawala area of Dwarka around 6:30 pm.

Both victims were promptly admitted to a hospital, marking the most serious incident of the evening, although no major casualties were reported elsewhere, the DFS official confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)