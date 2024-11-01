Tragedy in Balochistan: Bomb Blast Targets Police Van, Claims Innocent Lives

A deadly bomb blast rocked Pakistan's Balochistan province on Friday, killing at least eight people, including five children. The attack, targeting a police van, occurred near a girl's high school in Mastung district.

Officials confirmed 27 people were injured, some critically. The explosive device, reportedly hidden in a parked motorbike, was detonated remotely. Though no group claimed responsibility, local terror groups are suspected.

The violence sparked condemnation from officials, with Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif calling the attack "inhumane." Emergency measures were taken across Quetta hospitals as authorities vowed to combat the ongoing menace of terrorism.

