Tragic Stabbing Incident Shakes Delhi's Dwarka

In a shocking incident, a man was fatally stabbed by several individuals early Friday morning in Delhi's Dwarka area, heightening concerns about safety in the region.

Police received a PCR call at 2:53 am reporting the assault on Hastsal Road in Uttam Nagar. Upon arrival, the authorities learned that the victim had been transported to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

A senior police officer confirmed that an FIR has been filed and an investigation is underway to uncover the motive behind the murder. The suspects have been identified, and law enforcement teams are actively pursuing them.

(With inputs from agencies.)