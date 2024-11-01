Left Menu

Militants Target Non-Local Individuals in Budgam

Militants shot two non-local individuals in Budgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on Friday evening. The incident took place in Mazhama, Magam, and the injured were promptly hospitalized. Authorities are managing the situation to ensure the safety of residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 01-11-2024 20:31 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 20:31 IST
In a concerning development in Jammu and Kashmir, militants targeted non-local individuals in Budgam district on Friday evening. The attack took place in the Mazhama area of Magam, central Kashmir, where two individuals were injured.

Local officials confirmed that the victims were immediately taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. The authorities are currently handling the situation to maintain law and order.

The incident has raised questions about the safety of non-local residents and visitors in the region, as the authorities work to prevent further violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

