Militants Target Non-Local Individuals in Budgam

In a concerning development in Jammu and Kashmir, militants targeted non-local individuals in Budgam district on Friday evening. The attack took place in the Mazhama area of Magam, central Kashmir, where two individuals were injured.

Local officials confirmed that the victims were immediately taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. The authorities are currently handling the situation to maintain law and order.

The incident has raised questions about the safety of non-local residents and visitors in the region, as the authorities work to prevent further violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)