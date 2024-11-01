Gaza Crisis: UN Highlights Humanitarian Catastrophe Amid Military Offensive

In northern Gaza, a grim humanitarian crisis unfolds as Israel intensifies its military campaign against Hamas militants.

Top United Nations representatives have issued a stark warning about the 'apocalyptic' conditions threatening Palestinians with devastation through disease, famine, and violence. Humanitarian agencies face severe restrictions, halting life-saving aid efforts.

The international community urges Israel to consider the dire consequences of its actions, as a U.S.-imposed deadline looms for addressing the humanitarian emergency. Despite Israel's assertion of adequate aid delivery, tensions over access and resource allocation persist, further endangering countless lives.

