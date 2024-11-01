Tragic End: Beheading over Land Dispute in Jaunpur

In a shocking incident in Jaunpur district, police apprehended Ramesh Kumar Yadav, along with a minor, charged with the heinous beheading of 17-year-old Taekwondo player Anurag Yadav over a land dispute.

Authorities reported the dispute between Laalta Yadav and Ramjeet Yadav, which escalated when Ramesh allegedly attacked Anurag with a sword, killing him instantly and fleeing the scene. Police swiftly detained the suspects following a tip-off.

As tensions rise over violent land disputes, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav criticized the government's inability to curb crime, indicating a growing crisis between governance and lawlessness.

(With inputs from agencies.)