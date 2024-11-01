Left Menu

Tragic End: Beheading over Land Dispute in Jaunpur

Police have arrested Ramesh Kumar Yadav and a minor in connection with the beheading of 17-year-old Anurag Yadav over a land dispute in Jaunpur. The case highlights growing tensions as family feuds escalate into violence. The accused face legal action while political criticism mounts against the government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaunpur | Updated: 01-11-2024 22:40 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 22:40 IST
In a shocking incident in Jaunpur district, police apprehended Ramesh Kumar Yadav, along with a minor, charged with the heinous beheading of 17-year-old Taekwondo player Anurag Yadav over a land dispute.

Authorities reported the dispute between Laalta Yadav and Ramjeet Yadav, which escalated when Ramesh allegedly attacked Anurag with a sword, killing him instantly and fleeing the scene. Police swiftly detained the suspects following a tip-off.

As tensions rise over violent land disputes, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav criticized the government's inability to curb crime, indicating a growing crisis between governance and lawlessness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

