Tragic End: Beheading over Land Dispute in Jaunpur
Police have arrested Ramesh Kumar Yadav and a minor in connection with the beheading of 17-year-old Anurag Yadav over a land dispute in Jaunpur. The case highlights growing tensions as family feuds escalate into violence. The accused face legal action while political criticism mounts against the government.
- Country:
- India
In a shocking incident in Jaunpur district, police apprehended Ramesh Kumar Yadav, along with a minor, charged with the heinous beheading of 17-year-old Taekwondo player Anurag Yadav over a land dispute.
Authorities reported the dispute between Laalta Yadav and Ramjeet Yadav, which escalated when Ramesh allegedly attacked Anurag with a sword, killing him instantly and fleeing the scene. Police swiftly detained the suspects following a tip-off.
As tensions rise over violent land disputes, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav criticized the government's inability to curb crime, indicating a growing crisis between governance and lawlessness.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh Police Intensify Security Following Violent Clash, Arrest Five Accused
Nine Arrests Made in NCP Leader Siddique's Murder Case
Five more persons held in Baba Siddique murder case, taking total number of arrests to nine: Mumbai police.
Russian Citizen Under House Arrest in France Amid Olympics Destabilisation Fears
Data Breach Shakes Greece's Elite Crime-Fighting Unit